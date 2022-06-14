First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:FFA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. 43,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $22.16.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
