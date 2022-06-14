First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 188,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,393. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
