First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 850,602 shares.The stock last traded at $35.95 and had previously closed at $35.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

