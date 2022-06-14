First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,238.40

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,238.40 ($15.03) and last traded at GBX 1,238.40 ($15.03), with a volume of 1277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,270.90 ($15.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1,125.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,345.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,368.93.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF alerts:

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Company Profile (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.