First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.76. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First United by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.