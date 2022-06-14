FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share by the transport operator on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 134.89 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.41. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FGP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.82) target price for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.64) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.45).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.