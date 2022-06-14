Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,192,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

