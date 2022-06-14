Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.54. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 202,042 shares traded.

FCUUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 33.09 and a quick ratio of 33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $368.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.45.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

