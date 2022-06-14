Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.17

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $618.41 million, a PE ratio of -212.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

In other news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $97,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $138,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,050.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,913 shares of company stock valued at $778,365. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Five Point by 215.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

