FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Down 31.3% in May

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $225.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.