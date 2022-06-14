Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.29

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.
About Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flight Centre Travel Group (FGETF)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.