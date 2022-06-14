Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.09

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.09 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 36005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

