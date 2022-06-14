Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Flower One stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Flower One has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
