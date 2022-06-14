Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Flower One stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Flower One has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Flower One alerts:

Flower One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flower One Holdings Inc, a cannabis cultivator and producer, engages in the cultivation and production medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.