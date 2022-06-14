Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLS. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

