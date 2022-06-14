FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Plans Dividend of $0.99

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from FNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.93.

OTC FBIP opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66. FNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.75.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

