FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Plans Dividend of $0.99

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from FNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.93.
OTC FBIP opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66. FNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.75.
FNB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FNB Bancorp (FBIP)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.