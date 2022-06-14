Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 28.6% Higher

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 603,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 429,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
