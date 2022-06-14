Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 54,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 420,951 shares.The stock last traded at $68.93 and had previously closed at $70.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

