FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Short Interest Update

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FOMC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,518,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,662,332. FOMO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, markets and sells disinfection products and services to individuals, hotels, hospitals, cruise ships, offices, and government facilities. It also provides hybrid disinfection devices with UVC and photo plasma devices. In addition, the company offers ultraviolet-C in-duct and portable devices, carbon filtration, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as bio-polar ionization disinfection for virus and volatile organic compound disinfection services.

