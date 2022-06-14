Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOM. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

FOM opened at C$2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$594.55 million and a P/E ratio of -83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.45. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.85 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.