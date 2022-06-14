Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday.

FOM opened at C$2.49 on Friday. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$594.55 million and a PE ratio of -83.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.45.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

