Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$2.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.55 million and a PE ratio of -83.00. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.72.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Read More
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.