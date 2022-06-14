Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$2.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.55 million and a PE ratio of -83.00. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.