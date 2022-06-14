Foran Mining’s (FOM) “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

FOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

FOM stock opened at C$2.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.45. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

