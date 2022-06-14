Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.70

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.70 and traded as low as $83.44. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 1,358 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.7908 per share. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

