Forterra plc (FORT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on July 8th

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 276 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £612.05 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.96. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.13) to GBX 300 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,726 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £3,969.80 ($4,818.30).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

