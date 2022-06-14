Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

