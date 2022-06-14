Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.04

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.04 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 30102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

