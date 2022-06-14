Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Down 4.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 224,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,826,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

FSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $890.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

