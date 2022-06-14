Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 0.80.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
