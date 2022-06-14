Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

