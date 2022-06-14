Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.51

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $4.52. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 2,862 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWP)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.