Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.51

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $4.52. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 2,862 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWP)
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
