Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.08

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 517421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.