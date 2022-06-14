Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.08

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 517421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.
In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
