Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $183.75

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$183.75 and traded as high as C$184.85. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$181.82, with a volume of 571,629 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$199.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 21.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$190.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.75. The firm has a market cap of C$34.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$429.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$427.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.8999997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total transaction of C$4,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,864 shares in the company, valued at C$28,366,488. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. Insiders have sold a total of 53,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,052 in the last quarter.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

