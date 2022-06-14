Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FDVA remained flat at $$14.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 917. The company has a market cap of $98.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Freedom Financial has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.00.
