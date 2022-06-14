Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FDVA remained flat at $$14.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 917. The company has a market cap of $98.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Freedom Financial has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.00.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

