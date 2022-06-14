Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.00

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 72065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Freedom by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Freedom by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

