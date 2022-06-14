Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,826,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 2,703,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of FRHLF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 103,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,166. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

