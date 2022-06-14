freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($28.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($28.13) to €27.50 ($28.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

