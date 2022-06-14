Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $171.94.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,011,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares during the period.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.