FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.17

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 21810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $350,339. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

