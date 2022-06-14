FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) versus Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Head to Head Analysis

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and FTI Consulting’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 48.19 -$39.15 million N/A N/A FTI Consulting $2.78 billion 2.02 $234.97 million $6.46 25.20

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTI Consulting has a consensus target price of $220.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -206.79% -145.12% -111.65% FTI Consulting 8.17% 14.88% 7.74%

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers. construction and environmental solution, data and analytics, dispute, health solution, and risk and investigation services. Its Economic Consulting segment provides. antitrust and competition economic, financial economic, and international arbitration services. The company's Technology segment offers corporate legal operation; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communication, and public affairs services. The company serves aerospace and defense, agriculture, airlines and aviation, automotive and industrial, construction, energy, power and products, environmental solutions, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, insurance, mining, private equity, public sector, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics industries. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

