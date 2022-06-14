FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 10.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.1% during trading on Monday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $3.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. FuelCell Energy traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 134,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,337,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,123,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,550,000 after purchasing an additional 292,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760,932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

