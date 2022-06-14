Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.00

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.07). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 80,502 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £25.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile (LON:FCRM)
