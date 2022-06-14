Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 8.4% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.64. 70,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,719,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

