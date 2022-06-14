Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.17. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 81,500 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.
About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)
