Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 8.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.93 and last traded at $44.92. Approximately 102,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,299,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Futu from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Futu by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Futu by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

