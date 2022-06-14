Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.83

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.83 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 32.56 ($0.40). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 72,185 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £89.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.58.

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

