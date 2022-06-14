Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of FFHL stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $13.94.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

