Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $4.71. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 15,035 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Fuwei Films ( NASDAQ:FFHL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

