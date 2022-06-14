FY2023 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PG&E in a report released on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 148.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 20.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

