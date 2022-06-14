G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

GIII opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $35.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

