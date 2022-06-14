G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,507,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

